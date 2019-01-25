Well-wishers, fellow officers leave mementos on fallen policeman's cruiser

MOBILE, Ala. - Residents of Mobile, Alabama are paying respects to Officer Sean Tuder, the Clay County native and Mobile police officer killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday, Tuder's fellow officers scrubbed and shined his patrol car ahead of Friday's funeral procession.

Well-wishers also stopped by the police headquarters throughout the day, placing flowers, wreaths and cards on the hood of the car.

A public visitation for the officer was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Dauphin Way Baptist Church in Mobile.

According to investigators, Tuder was off-duty, acting on a tip about where to find Perez when he was killed. Tuder never had a chance to fire back.

