Wells Fargo says no to Florida candidate who supports pot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Florida candidate for agriculture commissioner says Wells Fargo terminated her campaign account because she supports medical marijuana.

Democrat Nikki Fried said Monday that the banking giant started asking questions about her platform after she joined the statewide race: Does she advocate more access to medical marijuana? Would she accept contributions from medical marijuana lobbyists?

Fried responded in July that she herself had lobbied for medical marijuana companies, and received contributions from lobbyists. Then, just weeks before the Aug. 28 primary, Wells Fargo said it was shutting down her account, based on a review of its banking risks.

Florida voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016, but some banks are reluctant to do business with an industry that remains illegal under federal law.

Wells Fargo had no immediate comment on Monday.

