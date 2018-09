Wendy's giving out free burgers all month

Wendy's has a deal for you, and it's not a 4 for $4. The fast-food chain will be giving out free burgers for the rest of September.

Wendy's tweeted that they're "passionate about serving fresh, never frozen beef." So they'll be giving out free Dave's Single with purchase of one.

We're passionate about serving you fresh, never frozen beef. To prove it, we're giving you a free Dave's Single with purchase every single day for the rest of September on our app. Download now for that free good good — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 8, 2018

To redeem this offer all you have to do is download their app.

