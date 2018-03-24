Wendy's releases rap mixtape aimed at McDonald's, Burger King and Wingstop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fast-food restaurant chain Wendy's released some new tracks, titled We Beefin'? The EP features five rap mixtapes aimed at its competitors. The songs include "Twitter Fingers" and "Rest in Grease." You can listen on Spotify.

On McDonald's:

"Boy, we tried your food, where the flavor at?

You number 1? That's a joke.

Why yo' ice cream machine always broke?

Why yo' drive-thru always slow?

Why yo' innovation just can't grow?

It's queen Wendy, need I say mo'?

Before you speak my name you better think and hesitate

Got nothin' to hide, we fresh on the side, but

you hide from funk

That's prolly why you go paint your face

My meals are great, people lining up everyday

Leave you in shame, make you run back to Cirque du Soleil

That's cold game

But what you expect from tryna play

Won't say no names but you a clown

Get it, ok?"

On Burger King:

"Can't be no king, yo' burgers ain't the finest thing

I can't believe you peasants have the audacity

You took a L the day you thought to come after me."

On Wingstop:

"It's queen Wendy up in this thang

You can't beat us serving just thangs

Y'all too chicken for this beef

I'ma leave you resting in grease."

