Westside residential intersection plagued with crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Amanda Crews has seen more crashes just outside of her Westside Jacksonville home than many have seen in their lifetime. Now she's concerned for her family's safety.

In the past three years, several cars have been flipped or mangled near the intersection of Melson and Broadway avenues.

In one case, a school bus was involved.

In that time frame, some of those cars have crashed through Crews' fence, nearly hitting her home. She said she won't let her children play in the yard.

"Past three years, I've had to replace it (the fence) three times," Crews said. "Lately it's been happening more recently, like every other week, and sometimes you can go a month or two before something will happen."

Crews said many cars speed through the area, and some fail to stop at the stop sign. News4Jax used a radar gun and saw one driver 17 mph over the speed limit.

Crews said she contacted the city a month ago. She was told someone would be out to survey the intersection, but she hasn't heard back.

She hopes to soon see improvements.

"I'm hoping that they will either want to put up another stoplight or put up some speed bumps or put up some signs," Crews said.

News4Jax reached out to the city for comment. A spokesperson said officials are revisiting the issue.

