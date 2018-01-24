News

WHAT-A-GIRL: 3-year-old puts Texas twist on Wonder Woman costume

By By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist
Headline Goes Here

GONZALEZ, Texas - A 3-year-old girl's Texas take on the famed D.C. Comics heroine Wonder Woman is putting a smile on the faces of many.

Ashlynn, a model for JG Photography in Gonzalez, Texas, was photographed enjoying Whataburger in a one-of-a-kind Whata-Wonder Woman costume organized by her mother.

More Headlines

The 3-year-old hammed it up for the cameras, wielding her orange sword while biting into a burger. 

From the headband to the orange boots, the girl's costume was spot on.

WJXT 1 of 15
WHAT-A-GAL

Ashlynn's mother said when they asked the general manager of the Gonzalez Whataburger whether they could do the mini-shoot on the property, they happily complied and even posed for a picture with the tiny tot.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.