What are the cheapest theme parks in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is home to some of the most popular theme parks in the world, but a family day of fun can be expensive. Website Hometogo.com took at look at the overall cost of attendance at Florida's major theme parks, and ranked them from least expensive to most expensive. The report took into account ticket price, parking fees, meals and accommodations.

After crunching all the numbers, the website awarded Orlando's Fun Spot America the top spot, with a total attendance cost of $112.39. Legoland Florida ranked second, with a total cost of $158.13, followed by Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with a cost of $159.16.

Disney's Hollywood Studios ranked last in the survey, ranking 10th with a total cost of $261.26, just edging out The Magic Kingdom, with a cost of $260.56

