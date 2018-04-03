What are the most-robbed banks in Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Over the last three years and three months, 49 banks in Jacksonville have been robbed, according to News4Jax records.

For whatever reason, 40 percent of the banks held up are on the Westside and Wells Fargo branches are targeted more than any other type of bank. Last Saturday's holdup of branch on Blanding Boulevard at Harlow Boulevard was the fourth time it has been robbed in three years.

The TD Bank on San Juan Avenue just off Roosevelt Boulevard was hit three times in three years, as was the Atlantic Coast Federal Credit Union on Normandy Boulevard near Fouraker Road.

Three other Wells Fargo banks were robbed twice over the period. The only banks hit more than once in three years that were not on the Westside were the Wells Fargo on Philips Highway at Emerson Street and the Jax Federal Credit Union on Dunn Avenue.

News4Jax records: January 1, 2015 to March 31, 2018

