What to do if you lose something in an Uber

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Think you'd ever be in such a hurry (or so hammered) that you would leave a whole gorilla Halloween costume behind in your Uber?

It happened in Jacksonville.

Uber officials said thousands of customers every day take the ride-“sharing” service to another level when they leave behind more than just a tip with their driver.

Besides the gorilla costume, some of the most surprising items forgetful Jacksonville riders have left behind:

Stroller

Passport

Jacksonville Jaguars jersey

Paycheck

Perfume

Trophy

Just for fun, Uber created an “Uber Lost & Found Index,” for a snapshot of what riders most often leave behind.

In Jacksonville, the top 10 lost items are:

Phone Wallet Keys Glasses Clothing Bag/Purse Vape Money ID/License Headphones

If you've lost an item in an Uber, you can easily contact your driver to get the item returned, officials said. The best way to retrieve the item is to call the driver.

Here’s how:

Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something Tap “I lost an item” Tap “Contact driver about a lost item” Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit. If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead (you can do this by logging into your account on a computer, or using a friend’s phone). Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number. If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you. If your driver doesn’t pick up, leave a detailed voicemail describing your item and the best way to contact you.

