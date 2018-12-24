A few things you should know before taking your drone to the sky

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The investigation into the criminal use of drones near an airport in England continues. The drone sightings grounded flights for more than 36 hours.

Here in the United States, there are more than 1 million drones registered to fly under the FAA.

We spoke with the owners of a local drone shop today and they tell us sales continue climbing.

This holiday season, drones have been flying off shelves and retailers want to make sure everyone knows the rules and regulations that come along with flying.

The FAA expects the number of drones nationwide to double over the next year to more than 2.4 million.

"The more people that discover it, the more people that get into it because it’s super fun," said RC-N-Go owner Leanna Rivera.

People aren’t just using drones for aerial video, people are racing them and pairing them up with goggles for a unique experience.

Before taking your drone to the skies there are a few things you should know.

Any drone weighing more half a pound (0.55 pounds) needs to be registered with the FAA.

You need to keep it under 400 feet away from no-fly zones including airports, military bases and national landmarks.

The owners of RC-N-Go recommend honing your skills at a local flying field.

"You have plenty of room to learn. You are not going to worry about running into anything that you shouldn’t or flying anywhere that you shouldn’t because it’s actually designated for flying," said Rivera.

The FAA has an interactive mobile app called B4UFLY and it helps point out restricted areas and no-fly zones from wherever you’re located.