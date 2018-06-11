Whataburger: 'We'd never change our name to Whatapancake'

Got beef?

IHOP announced on Monday that they have changed their name to IHOB. International House of... Burgers.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

When Whataburger caught wind, they decided to have a little fun, and replied:

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

And it doesn't stop there. Wendy's wanted to get in on the drama.

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

