What's making news this Veterans Day holiday

Deputies search for gunman who robbed St. Johns County McDonald's

An armed robber entered the McDonald's restaurant on County Road 210 just west of St. Johns Parkway about 11 p.m. Sunday and demanded cash from the manager, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Atlantic Beach boutique hit by vehicle for 4th time in 4 years

A pickup truck slammed into the AshleGryre boutique in Atlantic Beach early Monday morning. The was the fourth vehicle that crashed into the retail store on Third Street at Atlantic Boulevard in four years.

2 men shot outside Neptune Beach apartment complex

Neptune Beach police officers said they found two men shot on the sidewalk outside Ocean Oaks Apartments on Seagate Avenue, near Fletcher Middle School, at 2:40 a.m. The men were in stable condition at Memorial Hospital. Police said there were witnesses to the incident, but had not released any suspect information.

California wildfires: Much more destruction to come

The most destructive wildfire in California history is nowhere near done with its catastrophic rampage.

Northern California's Camp Fire has already torched more than 6,400 homes and killed 32 people. If the death toll gets any worse, it will be the deadliest wildfire in California history.

Mishaps, protests, litigation in Florida recount

As most Florida counties begin recounting ballots in Florida’s pivotal races for governor and Senate, accusations, legal maneuvers and protests reviving memories of the 2000 presidential fiasco in the premier political battleground state.

