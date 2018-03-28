Wheelchair-bound Jacksonville woman missing after 'disturbing call'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a missing wheelchair-bound woman who may be in danger, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office said a relative who lives out-of-state reached out to local authorities about 11:30 a.m. after receiving a "disturbing call" from Crystal Mae White.

White, 38, called from a friend's phone, saying she had been beaten up, was bleeding and required medical attention, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police said White did not identify her attacker by name or provide her location during that call.

White, who is known to frequent the area near Beach Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard, is described as 5-foot-4 and 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

