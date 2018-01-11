Where do officials rank your Clay County neighborhood's road project?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - It seems every neighborhood has pot holes and patches of road that drivers have to avoid daily.

Clay County transportation officials have more than 600 road re-surfacing projects on their to-do list.

And they're ranked in order of importance.

The top-ranked project is a section of Bellair Boulevard in Orange Park.

Constitution Drive South and Stonebridge Drive off Blanding Boulevard also rank high.

The rankings are part of a county plan to get as many roads re-paved as possible in 2018.

Usually, the county puts $1 million toward road resurfacing each year, but last year, county officials opted to fund $5 million worth of resurfacing for 28 miles of road.

In this year's budget is funding to get 27 miles resurfaced.

To see where your neighborhood's road project ranks among the 607 on the list, click here.

