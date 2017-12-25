Where to find Jaguars playoff gear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite the loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars clinched the AFC South title.

With that comes new gear for fans and the first home playoff game in nearly 20 years.

Fans can purchase some new "top sellers" in the shop on the Jaguars website and on Fanatics.com, but stores will be open after Christmas Day for people to buy the new merchandise.

A sign on the door of Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach read, "Closed at 4, see you Tuesday." Stores can expect a lot of fans trying to get their hands on AFC South championship gear.

Some gear is already available on the Academy Sports website, but those who don't want to wait for shipping can head to stores in the next few days after Christmas, when it will be in stock.

On most of the websites, people can buy a Jaguars shirt for about $30. There are also division champion beanies, plaques, pennants, pins, coins and koozies.

If shirts and hats aren't what people are looking to buy, playoff tickets might be. Fans can still put down a $100 deposit for 2018 season tickets and be part of a priority presale for the playoff tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

News4Jax expects to learn more about the process of buying playoff tickets Tuesday when employees are back at the stadium.

