Who is the Jaguars fan who sucker-punched a Texans fan?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Perhaps the only thing more embarrassing than the Jaguars’ meltdown Sunday against the division rival Texans was a violent incident in the stands that spawned its own wave of headlines. For those who missed it, a Jacksonville fan knocked out an opposing team’s fan with a sucker punch. The cheap shot was caught on cellphone video, which has since gone viral.

A spectator posted a video clip of the incident on Facebook. It shows a group of fans jawing back and forth while other fans hold them back. Without warning, a man decked out in Jaguars gear rears back and drills a Texans fan with a punch to the side of the head, sending him sprawling into the aisle. Dazed, he struggles to get to his feet while police and security break up the fight.

These things don’t happen in a vacuum. But since the clip runs only one minute and 40 seconds, it’s unclear what may have happened before the punch was thrown. Several witnesses who spoke with News4Jax suggested that the attack may have been provoked by a Texans fan throwing a beer, but so far no official word on what circumstances were.

No one was arrested as a result of the incident, said Officer Melissa Bujeda, public information officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Bujeda said none of the individuals involved wanted to pursue the case with law enforcement. "It is up to them if they wish to pursue it," she said.

The individuals involved declined to pursue the battery with law enforcement. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 22, 2018

Two fans involved in the fracas were ejected from the game and are banned from buying tickets to future games, the Jaguars said in a statement issued through a team spokesperson. Spokesperson Dan Edwards said the team does not "condone" the fans' behavior, and said the team remains committed to providing a safe experience for all:

The Jacksonville Jaguars and our stadium partners are firmly committed to maintaining a safe and enjoyable experience for all who visit TIAA Bank Field, including fans of the visiting team.

We in no way condone the behavior during Sunday’s Jaguars vs. Texans game, which included a physical altercation between fans in the east stands. Per our Fan Code of Conduct, two individuals involved in the altercation were ejected from the stadium. Each party, whether a Jaguars season ticket member or a single game purchaser, has had their ticket purchasing privileges rescinded.

The Jaguars are grateful for the immediate response by stadium security personnel to the situation.

News4Jax wants to speak with the man seen throwing the punch. If you recognize him or witnessed what took place before the video was recorded, send us an email at sjohnson@wjxt.com, or reach out to us in the comments.

