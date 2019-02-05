Friends shocked to learn 18-year-old was killed in traffic stop

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - Friends of Dylan Cross, the 18-year-old shot and killed Sunday night during a traffic stop on Blanding Boulevard, were shocked to hear of his death.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a K-9 deputy shot the driver of an SUV after he pulled a weapon.

News of Cross’ death spread rapidly and his social media account was flooded by friends' posts expressing shock and sadness. “Taken too soon. Prayers go out to your family and friends," read one post.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting because it involved a sheriff’s deputy.

"He’s a cool guy. he was pretty funny," said Loren Coppage, of Alabama, who had known Cross for more than a year.

Coppage and other friends are still reeling from the news and will be watching what the investigation reveals.

"If there were multiple officers, why would he pull the gun out?" Coppage said.

News4Jax has reached out to the Cross' family, but they have not made any comment on the teenager's death.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.