Why you'll see fewer Salvation Army volunteers ringing bells this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's perhaps one of the most iconic scenes you can expect to find over the holidays: a Salvation Army volunteer ringing a bell as they stand near a red kettle outside a local store.

But beginning this holiday season, you may hear and see less and less of that long-standing tradition, which raises money to provide food and shelter for individuals and families in need.

That's because the organization's Red Kettle campaign has seen a drop in donations and volunteers this year. That shortage could put funding for some of the organization's charity programs in jeopardy.

According to The Salvation Army, the number of bell ringers is down about 20 percent this year. That means programs such as homeless shelters and those that provide rent and bill assistance could suffer.

Money collected in the kettles makes up almost a quarter of the group's funding. Major Bert Tanner, area commander for The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida, said there are reasons for the shortage.

"The folks are working," he said. "We always have a few paid bell-ringers focusing on people who have no income, trying to find a bit of work for Christmas time, but a lot of those folks are working as well."

"It's difficult to find enough people to stand at all the locations we have across Northeast Florida," he added.

Another reason for the funding decrease is that people simply don't carry around cash anymore. That's why the Salvation Army has set up an online option where you can donate with the click of a mouse.

To volunteer your time and energy to the campaign, just sign up on the Salvation Army's website. All you have to do is enter your ZIP code to find the nearest location and available times.

