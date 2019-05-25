Firefighters gain ground against 600-acre wildfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The wildfire that has disrupted life in northern Jacksonville and Nassau County has spread across 600 acres since it started Wednesday, but dozens of Florida Forest Service and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue personnel, aided by bulldozers and helicopter water drops, had increased containment to 55% by Friday night.

Dense smoke from the fire which prompted an overnight advisory from the National Weather Service was not as heavy as anticipated and the advisory was canceled earlier than expected Saturday morning.

Firefighters were optimistic that there were not be a repeat of the traffic nightmare caused when heavy smoke and raining ash forced Interstate 95 to close between I-295 and State Road 200 in Nassau County from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

"I think the conditions are in our favor," FFS spokesman Terrell Drew said. "As long as the smoke stays up and we have a good dispersion to stay off the roads, I think we'll be OK."

One northbound lane just north of Pecan Park Road remains closed for the safety of fire personnel working in the area. Traffic was below the speed limit, but flowing freely, even as firefighters dealt with flare-ups within 25 feet of the highway.

A Florida Forest Service spokesperson said it could take several days, maybe even a week before the fire is completely out.

Two helicopters made continuous water drops on the hot spots and 14 dozers were reinforcing fire lines, although the northern boundary was marsh, and not accessible with heavy equipment.

FFS Operations Manager Mike Work said Friday's conditions had drastically improved from the conditions Thursday.

“On the northern edge of the fire, out in the marsh, all of that is cold out. It either hit an interior creek coming off the main marsh or the helicopter has put it out with no smoke at all and no flare-ups," Work said. “Coming down 95, the crews got a lot of good mop-up. (There's) not as much smoke today and the road is open and it’s still staying clear.”

Midday Friday, the Jacksonville FFS office tweeted that it has ordered more state resources and specialized equipment from the St. Johns River Water Management District to help fight the fire in the marsh. The agency has two helicopters dropping water and 14 dozers were working to improve fire lines.

FFS had 29 wildland firefighters battling the blaze and ​​JFRD said 12 team members were assigned to the wildfire on Friday, along with three brush trucks, two tankers, one engine, one rescue vehicle, one command center and one district chief.

Those crews were also battling the heat.

“For the firefighters, the heat for the next three or four days, upper 90s, possibly 100-degree temperatures, that’s a huge safety issue for our guys," Work said. "So, they have to stay hydrated on the job and off the job.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted Friday morning he was in constant contact with the Florida Highway Patrol about the fire and highway closure situation.

"I encourage everyone impacted to remain vigilant and heed all instructions from law enforcement," DeSantis said.

If I-95 were to close again...

The detours used Thursday night would be implemented:

I-95 northbound: exit I-295 exit 362. At I-295, drivers can go either east or west.

I-95 southbound: east on S.R. 200, south on U.S. 17

There are three other ways to get into and out of Nassau County:

Heckscher Drive to the Buccaneer Trail over the Nassau Sound Bridge and west on S.R. 200

U.S. 1 north into Callahan, then east on S.R. 200

Interstate 10 to U.S. 301 into Callahan and then east on S.R. 200

Smoke concerns

The FHP continues to monitor conditions in the area and warned drivers that visibility may deteriorate quickly due to fog and smoke-type conditions. Drivers are urged to slow down, use caution and turn on low-beam headlights.

"If you come into an area of low visibility -- whether it’s fog, smoke or something like that -- the rules of the road still apply. You’ve got to maintain proper control of your vehicle, be observant while driving, reduce your speed and utilize your headlights and just drive as safe as possible," Bryan said. "Absolutely (turn your headlights on) because visibility is reduced. Not only can you see a little bit better, everybody else can see you, as well. With that being said, we use low-beam headlights. We don’t use emergency flashers when the vehicle is in motion. So utilize low-beam headlights and drive cautiously through the area."

Not only is the smoke a concern for drivers, but it's also a concern for those who live near the area where the wildfire started.

The National Weather Service Jacksonville said smoke, worse at night, can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system, and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

What we know about the Yellow Bluff Fire

The Yellow Bluff Fire began as two separate fires on Wednesday afternoon, and spot-overs increased the size of the fire as it moved west toward I-95 and jumped the highway. West of the highway is more wilderness area -- the Seton Creek Preserve and the Four Creeks Wildlife Management Area. Though most of it is considered to be marsh and swamplands, it's not wet enough to keep from catching fire.

“What was holding water two months ago is not holding water on the surface, so those surface fuels are now exposed. They have been curing under the sun -- the hot, dry sun. Low humidity cures it all," Work said. "Then once you get fire to it, it burns across the top.”

According to Forestry Service's Winter, the fires appeared to have started Wednesday afternoon near the train tracks that run parallel to Main Street, but it was too early to determine whether the fires were started by sparks from a moving train.

"It could have been something thrown out of the train. It could have been exhaust. Sometimes, it is the catalytic converter. Sometimes it’s the friction from the brakes," Winter said. "This time of year, we are going to see more human-caused fires, but people need to be very careful."

The Florida Department of Agriculture is assisting the Forest Service with the investigation into the cause.

