Will Smith has message about bugs in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga - Will Smith now knows the struggle everyone in Georgia has to deal with... the bugs!

Smith checked in on the first day of shooting the film “Gemini Man” near Savannah Tuesday.

“I love Georgia. But y’all got to do something about the bugs,” the actor said in a video posted Tuesday night.

Smith was wearing netting that covered his entire head and neck.

The video pans to a large swarm of flying insects over a marshy scene.

“Georgia’s so gorgeous. No, really, it’s beautiful. But gotta rock this s--- to be out here,” he said while tugging on the netting over his face.

“I make my living with my face,” he pleaded in the video. “So somebody do something about it. Quick.”

The actor said insect repellent was no help.

“I sprayed Off on,” he says. “The bugs is on that like it’s honey.”

Those who live in the Lowcountry learn quickly about fighting sand gnats — also known as “no-see-ums” or biting midges. Being in the marsh at dusk is just about the worst place and time for someone bothered by them.

