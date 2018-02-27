Will St. Johns County arm teachers?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - School safety was the first topic of the morning for the St. Johns County School Board at their regular scheduled board workshop that began Tuesday morning at 8:30.

The Superintendent and five board members added school safety to the beginning of the agenda following the deadly school shooting in Parkland nearly two weeks before.

Superintendent Tim Forson opened the workshop by thanking district principals, vice principals and all other staff for their hard work.

Safety experts within the district then spoke about current safety measures in place at schools and what is being added and considering following the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on February 14th.

An emergency operations plan, a district crisis management team, safety teams, training and drills, upkeep of facilities and the district’s partnership with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office were just a few of the safety topics discussed.

District officials said a main focus right now is older buildings. More than 20 years ago, school leaders didn't have these sensitive conversations. Because of that, officials are paying extra attention to older facilities, like taking care of single point entry components and making fencing improvements.

One board member asked the Superintendent if there was a specific model at schools for security cameras. Forson said there’s no specific model as each school is different. Each high school has at least 100 cameras on campus and school officials decide where, when and by who those cameras are monitored.

Other items on the agenda following school safety include an accreditation update, an FCTC update and PowerSchool registration.

