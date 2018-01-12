Will tougher laws stop unwanted sales calls?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - About 19,000 times last year, Floridians complained to the state about robocalls or sales calls. Now, state lawmakers are responding with a tougher law and higher fines, but whether it will stop the calls is anybody’s guess.

The legislation cleared its last committee Thursday in an 11-0 vote and is headed for passage by the full Senate.

Hardly a day goes by without an unwanted call. In an effort to keep up with technology, the legislation banned a new practice of sending sales calls directly to your voicemail.

“They are ruthless in their desire and willingness to call people’s cellphones,” state Sen. Dana Young said.

The bill also tried to tackle another new technology known as phone spoofing. That’s when telemarketers use a number they think you will recognize in hopes you’ll answer.

“Right now, they can use an artificial number, and so there is no way to trace it back to the solicitor, but under this legislation they would be required to use a number that can actually be called back, and that number would be required to be accurate," Young said.

Fines for violating "Do Not Call" would also increase from $1,000 per violation to up to $10,000. Despite being on the Do Not Call list, some consumers report more than 300 banned calls a year.

There is no point to it,” Do Not Call subscriber Barbara Rodman said.

We asked if the state was doing an effective job. The answer was that state was doing as well as could be expected.

“It’s just very hard to get these solicitors because they are very creative in ways to disguise where they are calling from," Young said. "A lot are calling from overseas. Now, whether we can catch them, I don’t know, but it gives us one more tool in the toolbox to try and crack down on this practice."

If all else fails, new apps on the market seek to do what government can’t: stop unwanted calls.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.