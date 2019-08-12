Do you bleed black and teal? Win a trip to London!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Do you think you’re DUUUVAL enough to represent the Jaguars in London?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sending one loyal and passionate fan across the pond to see the Jaguars take on the Texans at Wembley Stadium.

All you have to do is submit a video explaining why you're the Jaguars number one fan, and how you’ll bring that energy to London, and you could be the Jaguars Global Ambassador!

One winner will receive:

Roundtrip Airfare for 2

Five (5) Nights Hotel Accommodations for 2

Tickets & Field Passes to HOU vs JAX at Wembley Stadium on 11/3/19

Customized, Immersive London Experience

$1,000 Cash

