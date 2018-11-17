Winnie the Pooh comforts boy with disabilities in viral video at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a story melting hearts across the internet: the viral video showing a Winnie the Pooh performer spending time with an 18-month-old boy with disabilities at Disney World.

Jessie Barber shared the video on Facebook, which has already garnered over 27 million views.

It shows Barber's son sitting in an adaptive stroller at a character breakfast at Disney. At one point Winnie the Pooh walks over, holds the boy's hand and starts nuzzling him.

"For those of you who have disabled children know the (feeling) when people look but aren't sure how to interact with your kiddo," Barber wrote in a post accompanying the video. ""This Winnie the Pooh melted my heart and knew exactly what to do! He spent 10+ minutes with our little guy and he loved every second of it."

