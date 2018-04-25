Winning lottery ticket bought in Orange Park set to expire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - You may want to check your pockets or purses if you bought a lottery ticket in Orange Park last November, because that ticket could be worth a lot of cash.

An unclaimed Fantasy 5 lottery ticket worth more than $29,000 will expire May 2 if the owner of the ticket doesn't come forward to claim the prize, said Florida lottery officials.

The winning numbers drawn Nov. 3, 2017 were 4-9-15-21 and 27.

The winning ticket was sold at the Gate gas station located at 686 Blanding Boulevard, in Orange Park.

The top prize-winning ticket worth $29,935.59, remains unclaimed, and Florida Lottery officials said the 180-day deadline to claim the winnings expires May 2, 2018, at midnight Eastern Time.

Players win the top prize if the five numbers they pick match those that are drawn. Smaller cash prizes are awarded to those who match four of five or three of five winning numbers.

Since the game's inception, more than 798 million Fantasy 5 winners have won more than $4.3 billion in prizes.

If you have questions about the unclaimed ticket, you can call the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee at (805) 487-7787.

