Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rap and hip hop superstars Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd will co-headline Daily’s Place on Wednesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.

The multi-platinum selling artists will be joined in support by Lil Skies.

Tickets for the Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour go on sale to the general public at www.dailysplace.com beginning on Friday, May 18 at noon.

For complete ticket information, including all presales and ticket prices, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.