Actor Jerry Maren, the last surviving 'munchkin' from The Wizard of Oz, died last week at the age of 98, TMZ reports.

His funeral was held over the weekend at Forest Lawn in Hollywood, according to the report. TMZ reports the death comes after years of health issues, including dementia.

Maren was 18 years old when he played the Lollipop Guild Munchkin in the Oscar-winning film.

RIP.

