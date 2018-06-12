Woman, 99, killed in 2-car Flagler County crash, 2 others injured

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 99-year-old Palm Coast woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning after the car she was in collided with another, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 20-year-old Palm Coast woman was stopped about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Pine Grove Drive and Belle Terre Parkway. As she began to re-enter the northbound lanes of Belle Terre Parkway in a Ford Fiesta, she pulled in front of a Hyundai Accent, causing the front of the Accent to collide with the back of the Fiesta, the FHP said.

The Accent, driven by a 51-year-old Palm Coast woman, crossed the southbound lanes of Belle Terre Parkway and came to a rest in a grassy area, troopers said, while the 20-year-old woman’s car came to a final rest in the median.

The 51-year-old Palm Coast woman suffered minor injuries in the crash, but a 99-year-old Palm Coast woman who was a passenger, Rae Cabot, died of her injuries in the collision, troopers said.

Troopers said the 20-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the crash.

One lane of Belle Terre Parkway was closed in each direction following the crash, but were reopened by 11 a.m.

Troopers said charges are pending.

