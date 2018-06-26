Woman accused of shooting girlfriend in Amtrak parking lot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 30-year-old woman has been charged in a shooting Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Amtrak depot.

Police said Mollie Cash shot another woman in a pickup truck parked at the station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No one else was injured in the shooting at the parking lot, which is at 3570 Clifford Lane.

Detectives said the shooting had nothing to do to with Amtrak.

Investigators said Cash and the victim, who was shot in the stomach, are both transients and are in a relationship. Police said Cash admitted at the scene that she shot the woman.

She is charged with committing a felony act that could result in a death and possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

