Florida woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in throat after night of drinking

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of fatally stabbing her live-in boyfriend in the throat following a night of drinking.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said Jonathan Vasta, 32, was stabbed early Saturday at his home in Panama City Beach. Deputies arrested Tiffany Shere Jones, 29, on a murder charge.

Maj. Jimmy Stanford told The News Herald that the pair exchanged words just before Vasta was stabbed once in the throat, but there had not been a physical altercation.

Stanford said Vasta had been drinking at another woman's home and Jones had been drinking at home, adding that "when he came home, she stabbed him."

Court records show Jones was arrested in May 2015 after police said she hit and bit her mother, then spit on an arresting officer.

A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.

