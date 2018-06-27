Florida woman arrested after driving on I-95 with ex-boyfriend on hood

Photo: WPLG ( Patresha Isidore was arrested on a charge of crimes against a person exposing them to harm)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - - A 24-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she drove onto Interstate 95 with her ex-boyfriend riding on the hood of her car, WPLG reports.

The video of the wild ride, posted on the News4Jax Facebook on Monday, had over 250,000 video views as of Wednesday.

According to the man on the hood, who WPLG identifies as Junior Francis, was holding on for dear life at 70 mph calling 911 to try and get help.

Patresha Isidore, who was arrested by Lauderhill police on a charge of crimes against a person exposing them to harm, has since been released from jail.

Francis told Local 10 News the whole thing still has him shaking and he never thought a scenario like this would happen.

"This woman is going to kill me," Francis said. "She's really out to kill me."

