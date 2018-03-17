Woman arrested for stealing Preakness Cup trophy

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Police in Delray Beach arrested a woman accused of stealing the 1969 Preakness Cup trophy.

Police say Alicia Elaine Murphy, 59, of Boca Raton cut the locks to 12 CubeSmart storage units.

A report in the Palm Beach Post says the unit with the Preakness trophy had $300,000 worth of goods.

The Post article states "The lucrative horse race memorabilia belonged to Francine McMahon, a Delray Beach resident whose father, Canadian industrialist Frank McMahon, owned Majestic Prince."

To read the full Palm Beach Post article, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.