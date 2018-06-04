Woman arrested in January 2017 hit-and-run on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the blood from a 25-year-old killed in a January 2017 hit-and-run was found on a SUV and phone records placed Sherri Ward at the scene that night, she was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused a fatality.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Jazmin Rodriguez was headed to her second job after 2 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2017, when she pulled over on Interstate 95 near the Old St. Augustine Road exit to check her tires. Troopers at the time said someone in an SUV hit her, throwing her over her car. That SUV kept going.

Rodriguez was taken to Orange Park Medical Center, where she died.

Rodriguez's fiancé, Alexander Baker, was on the phone with her when she was hit.

"That was my best friend. That was the love of my life. That was my son's mother," Baker said.

Their son is 8 years old.

Baker said Rodriguez regained consciousness for a short time before she died, long enough to tell police that the vehicle that hit her was a silver Honda Pilot.

The arrest warrant said Ward took her SUV to a body shop two days later and the owner, having seen news reports about the hit-and-run, called the police. The FHP seized the vehicle and evidence technicians found Rodriguez's blood on the it. The report said phone records were used to place her at the location of the crash.

Ward was arrested April 23, 2018. She was released the same day on a $10,000 bond. She is due in court later this month.

