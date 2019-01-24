Woman attempts to rob San Juan bank

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman entered the TD Bank on San Juan Avenue on Thursday morning, handed a note to a teller threatening harm if money wasn’t handed over and then left with nothing when "they weren't complying quick enough," Jacksonville police said.

The woman entered the bank near the corner of San Juan and Roosevelt Boulevard at 9:40 a.m., didn't show a weapon, then left on foot, police said.

According to detectives, the attempted robber was a black woman in her 30s, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 150-200 pounds. She was dressed in a black sweater and jeans and had on sunglasses. She was last seen heading west on San Juan Avenue.

The bank was closed for most of the morning while police gathered evidence.

