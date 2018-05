A video is circulating on social media showing a woman shaving her legs in a packed public pool.

The video, shot in Florida, shows the woman sitting at the edge of the pool, shaving her leg with the pool full of swimmers.

Commenters are calling the video disgusting and saying to 'beware of public pools'.

The clip has been viewed more than 50,000 times on Reddit and has been commented on more than 1,600 times.

