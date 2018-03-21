Woman charged with holding up credit union last month

Surveillance photo from Alive Credit Union robber beside Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Sherry James

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman is charged with holding up the Alive Credit Union on Lenox Avenue on Feb. 26.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office jail database, Sherry James, 49, was arrested last week at her home. She is charged with armed robbery with a firearm or other deadly weapon.

She is accused of entering the credit union about 5 p.m., giving a note to the teller and making threats. She was given cash and left in a white sedan.

This arrest clears the only unsolved bank robbery of 2018.





