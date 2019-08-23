Woman faces murder charge in Jacksonville man's stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman faces a murder charge in the stabbing death of a man she knew.

Kimberly Davis, 31, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Duval County jail on a charge of second-degree murder in the 33-year-old man’s death, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Davis remains in custody without bond.

The stabbing happened about 9:15 p.m. Thursday at a home on Kingston Street on Jacksonville's Westside, according to an incident report. The man later died of his injuries at an area hospital.

Few details about the case, including the victim’s name, were released. Much of the information police collected during their investigation was redacted from the incident report.

The Sheriff’s Office said the unidentified victim knew Davis, who has a criminal history.

Court records show she was arrested in 2013 on armed robbery and aggravated battery charges, but the charges were dropped later that year. A 2007 aggravated battery charge was also dropped.



