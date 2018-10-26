Woman charged with using dead Jacksonville man's bank card

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman who authorities say used a homicide victim’s stolen bank card several times after his death is in the Duval County jail, but police haven't said if she's a suspect in the murder of 69-year-old Gary Lee Tripp Sr.

Lisa Deon Williams, 51, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and forgery.

Tripp was found dead from a gunshot wound to the back of the head in April after a neighbor noticed his door open and called the police. Family members said Tripp was a Vietnam veteran who had lived in same home in the Lake Forest Hills neighborhood for 20 years.

Investigators reviewed Tripp’s banking records and found new purchases for cigarettes, a ceiling fan and garden lights. Security video from the businesses showed a woman police identified as Williams.

Williams was being held on $300,000 bail. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

