FHP: Woman seriously injured after crashing into tree

NASSAU CO., Fla. - A 28-year-old woman was charged with careless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license after running off the road and crashing into a tree Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Kristin McCoy, driving a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe, crossed over an unpaved center median on U.S. 1 near Corner Cutoff Road and crashed into a tree, troopers said.

The impact forced McCoy's car to flip over, troopers said.

McCoy was taken to UF Health Jacksonville with serious injuries.

