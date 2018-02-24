Woman dies in wrong-way head-on collision on Acosta Bridge

A woman was killed in a head-on collision driving the wrong way on the Acost Bridge, officials said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was killed early Saturday in a wrong-way crash on the Acosta Bridge, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Wayneisha Cosby, 25, was driving the wrong way in the left northbound lane when she crashed head-on into a Jeep just before 1 a.m., troopers said.

Cosby was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where she was pronounced dead, troopers said.

Cosby’s passenger and the driver of the Jeep were taken to UF Health Jacksonville with minor injuries, troopers said.

Cosby and her passenger, 28-year-old Laquita Porch, were not wearing seat belts, troopers said.



