Jacksonville police investigating stabbing death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the stabbing death of a man on the city's Westside.

Saturday morning a woman was seen covered in blood and holding a knife near a car on Lane Ave. according to police. A man was found outside of the car with at least one stab wound, JSO says. He was transported to UF Health where he died.

Police say there was some sort of argument before the altercation took place. Investigators are not sure what the relationship is between the two.

JSO says there aren't looking for any suspects, and the woman was taken downtown for questioning. Several people call police in regard to the incident, police are speaking with witnesses.

Investigators are checking the area for surveillance video. They ask that anyone with information contact the Sheriff's Office.

