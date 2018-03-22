JSO: Woman found in Northwest Jacksonville ditch dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman in her 50s was found unresponsive Thursday morning in a ditch in Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, an off-duty officer was flagged down just before 8 a.m. after someone spotted the woman in a ditch off Garden Street near Old Kings Road.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, died at a hospital, police said.

Sgt. David Smith said it's unclear what caused the woman's death.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating the death, but that they have not yet found any reason to suspect foul play, Smith said.

He said there are no initial indications that she was hit by a car.

Smith said the woman is familiar with the area, but he would not say if she lived nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.