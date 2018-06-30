South Georgia triple killing triggers reaction about 2010 police shooting death

Caroline Small, 35, was shot and killed by Glynn County police in 2010 after a car chase.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There is new reaction from the triple killing in south Georgia, involving former Glynn County Police Lt. Corey Sasser and details of another deadly shooting involving the officer.

The mother of a woman the former police officer killed while on duty in 2010 said word that the same officer shot and killed his ex-wife, her boyfriend and possibly himself, has her wondering if Sasser's problems with violence should have been dealt with long ago.

Karen McGehee said her daughter, Caroline Small, 35, was shot and killed in 2010. She said it happened after Glynn County police responded to calls that her daughter was doing drugs in her car in a hotel parking lot.

Small led police on a 30-minute car chase that ended in a neighborhood and that's when she started to drive toward officers, including Corey Sasser who was a sergeant with the force at the time.

McGehee said that's when Sasser and another officer fired a total of 8 shots at Small's windshield, killing her.

View prior story that aired on News4Jax here that includes dash cam video of police shooting.

Both officers, including Sasser, were cleared and the deadly force was considered justified, but the mother of Small, Karen McGehee, thinks she was wrongfully killed.

Now eight years later, McGehee is reacting to Sasser's recent actions that left three people dead including himself.

"I was totally shocked. I was very saddened to think that these innocent victims were shot. I don’t think this would’ve happened if somebody had taken some initiative there and dealt with him," McGehee said.

Small had two children, as did Sasser. McGehee said she can't help but think of the kids.

"It’s very difficult for the children. This is something that they will have to live with for their whole life, and dealing with the loss of a parent is just traumatic to any child and just to go through life and be dealing with that because of him," McGehee said.

She said she blames the police department in Glynn County for all of the lives being lost. McGehee said it all happened because no one took the time to deal with the problems Corey Sasser had, including PTSD.

She said he suffered from post- traumatic-stress-disorder from his time in the military.

