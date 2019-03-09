Widow hopes sailor's death will remind people not to drink and drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman hopes the death of her husband, who was a sailor stationed at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, will remind people to never drink and drive.

Morgan Kinkton’s husband, 24-year-old Kody Kinkton, died Monday following a motorcycle crash last week on U.S. 17 at Collins Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Daniel Crawford's Jeep Compass was headed north on U.S. 17 just after midnight on Feb. 26 when it crossed into the path of a southbound motorcycle driven by Kody Kinkton, who was wearing a helmet. Troopers said Crawford, 31, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Morgan Kinkton said her husband was an advocate for not drinking and driving, and she hopes his death will remind drivers to not drink before getting behind the wheel.

"I hope it makes people rethink about what it could do and how much it can actually cause trauma," she said.

Morgan Kinkton said she and Kody Kinkton were high school sweethearts and have two young children together.

"He was my best friend. We'd been together for 10 years. Now I look at it like we grew up together," she said. "I think the most I’m going to miss is watching him come through the front door after work. But I think big picture-wise, I’m worried about his memory with our children being so little."

Morgan Kinkton said the family plans to honor him at his son's birthday party this weekend with a motorcycle tribute. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

