Woman killed in 3-car crash was 'always there for you'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A friend of Juana Garcia, the woman who died in a fiery crash on the Southside, told News4Jax she leaves behind a husband.

Garcia, 52, was killed in a crash involving three vehicles Saturday evening on Bowden Road. A man, who police said was thrown from a vehicle, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Nelson Romeo, a close friend of Garcia's, said she moved to Florida from Mexico.

"She was a real strong woman," Romeo said. "Whenever you needed help, she (was) always there for you."

Garcia was working as a housekeeper and living with her husband of eight years, Romeo said.

"It was only them," Romeo said. "All the family is in Mexico, so, now the man is by himself."

Investigators said Garcia was traveling west on Bowden Road when her car was hit head-on by an SUV. Donna Clifton heard the impact, and she said the driver of the SUV was ejected.

"I looked and saw him on the ground," Clifton said. "I started running to get help."

A witness, who asked not to be identified, told News4Jax it appeared the SUV and a white sedan might have been involved in a chase moments before the crash. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office did not confirm that claim.

