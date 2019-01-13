Woman killed in house fire, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A woman was killed in a house fire early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 1:13 a.m., officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on N Diamond Leaf Court. When firefighters entered the home they found an adult woman near the front of the house.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to Orange Park Medical where she died of her injuries. Officers say she was the only person inside the home at the time of the blaze.

Crews are responding to the 6400 block of Diamond Leaf Ct to a residential structure fire...E31 is on scene advising fire through the roof....more crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 13, 2019

The Florida State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating, along with JSO's Homicide Unit. At this time it is unclear what caused the fire, but JSO says foul play is not suspected.

