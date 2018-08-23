Woman loses NASA Internship after vulgar tweet

Be careful what you post on social media.

A woman may have lost her NASA internship after she sent tweets filled with profanity and vulgar content to Twitter user Homer Hickam.

What she didn't realize is that Homer Hickam is a well-known former NASA engineer and current space council adviser.

"Everyone shut the f--- up," she tweeted, Newsweek and Buzzfeed News reports. "I got accepted for a NASA internship."

That tweet was found by Homer Hickam, a former NASA engineer and member of the National Space Council, who wrote: 'Language.'

Naomi then replied: 'Suck my d*** and b**** I'm working at NASA'.

News4Jax checked and those tweets have been removed, along with the entire account which was reportedly under the username @NaomiH_official.

Hickam said in a blog post he learned that the unnamed intern had been fired by NASA, who saw her tweets, following their exchange, Daily Mail reports.

Moral of the story is this: Be careful what you post on social media! You never know who is watching or reading. Also, if you're going to work for NASA, make sure you know who Homer Hickam is.

