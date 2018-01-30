Woman missing after Columbia County house fire

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A husband and wife were hospitalized after a Columbia County house fire early Tuesday morning, and a second woman remains missing.

News4Jax was told the fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. at the two-story home on Brookhaven Lane, southwest of Interstate 75. Firefighters said flames were shooting through the roof when they arrived.

Columbia County deputies said the couple were awakened by the smoke alarm and got out. They were taken to Lake City Medical Center as a precaution. The man's mother, who was in town visiting and sleeping upstairs, could not be located after the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.



