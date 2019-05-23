Woman presents video of well-wishes to Jacksonville officer injured in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Jacksonville sheriff's Officer Jack Adams continues to recover from a crash that killed his wife, Jacksonville bailiff Cathy Adams, and left him temporarily paralyzed, dozens of law enforcement agencies nationwide, as well as those who have a special connection to Adams, are sending him well-wishes in a special video.

Former Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Corrections Officer and Jacksonville Beach dispatcher Debbie Strudel didn't even know Adams, but yet she collected the messages and put them together in a five-minute video for him.

"I thought, 'Oh, we need to show him his (law enforcement) family is bigger than what he thinks it is,'" Strudel told News4Jax.

For five months, Strudel said she made countless calls and emails across the country and gathered all the video greetings, some of which came from as far away as California and Hawaii.

The words of encouragement came mostly from motorcycle units, because before Adams was injured in the December crash, he served as a JSO motorman.

Strudel even got some supportive words from actor and former police officer Erik Estrada, who co-starred in the 1970s TV show "Chips" as a motorcycle cop.

"I want you to get well. I want you to be safe. I want you to be strong and stay sharp," Estrada says on video, speaking directly to Adams. "I want you to know that people out here love yo,u and care about you, and are praying for you."

Strudel said Estrada and his wife were more than gracious when they received her request.

"I emailed his agent on a Monday," she recalled. "That Wednesday, Erik Estrada's wife, Nanette, called me and said, 'We're in!' It was that easy."

Strudel also made sure to include in the five-minute video, the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team and the Jacksonville Jaguars because Adams helped direct traffic at the games.

She also included members of the U.S. Marine Corps because of Adams' past, serving as a Marine.

She said she's made friends all over the country because of her project, and said she loves every one of them as much as she does the law enforcement officers here in the Jacksonville area.

