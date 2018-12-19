Woman receives anonymous letter about 'demonic' holiday display, adds more dragons

LOUISIANA - We think the "Dragon Army" is just adorable...

A woman in Louisiana was shocked after she received a letter asking her to remove her Christmas yard decorations.

The large, inflatable dragons are a four-year tradition for Diana Rowland, a former cop, KSAT reports.

Looking at them you would think they were cute and unique, but apparently one anonymous neighbor thinks they aren't to die for...

The letter, that arrived via the U.S. Postal Service, went viral after it was posted to Twitter. It reads:

"YOUR DRAGON DISPLAY IS ONLY MARGINALLY ACCEPTABLE AT HALLOWEEN.

"IT IS TOTALLY INAPPROPRIATE AT CHRISTMAS.

"IT MAKES YOUR NEIGHBORS WONDER IF YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A DEMONIC CULT.

"PLEASE CONSIDER REMOVING THE DRAGONS.

"MAY GOD BLESS YOU AND HELP YOU TO KNOW THE TRUE MEANING OF CHRISTMAS."

Our dragon holiday display got fan mail! (And apparently the "true meaning of Christmas" involves judgmental bullshit?) 😂 pic.twitter.com/7NLZKkEW2x — Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 15, 2018

She went on to say that she would take an opposite approach and add more dragons instead of taking them down.

"An update to yesterday's tweet re the letter I received from an anonymous, judgy-mcjudgyface neighbor who disapproved of my dragon display and asked me to consider removing them: I have added more dragons," Rowland wrote on Twitter.

An update to yesterday's tweet re the letter I received from an anonymous, judgy-mcjudgyface neighbor who disapproved of my dragon display and asked me to consider removing them: I have added more dragons. pic.twitter.com/OxsFQs5yQ1 — Diana Rowland (@dianarowland) December 16, 2018

It seems she clearly knows the true meaning of Christmas, dragons and all.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.